Did Varanasi Seal a Record-Breaking OTT Deal with Netflix?

The upcoming film starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli continues to create massive buzz across the country. The big-budget adventure film, currently known as Varanasi, has become one of the most anticipated Indian movies in recent years.

According to industry reports, streaming giant Netflix has reportedly secured the digital streaming rights for the film. While the makers have not officially confirmed the deal, reports suggest that Netflix acquired the rights for a record-breaking amount due to the huge expectations surrounding the project.

The film has attracted attention not only because it marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli, but also because of its massive scale and international appeal. The project features a star-studded cast, including Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

There have also been reports that several OTT platforms showed interest in acquiring the film's streaming rights, leading to intense competition. Netflix is said to have emerged as the frontrunner because of Rajamouli's global popularity following the success of RRR.

Although the exact deal value remains unclear, industry insiders believe it could become one of the biggest OTT deals in Indian cinema history. However, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the makers regarding the streaming rights.

For now, the film remains one of the most-awaited projects in Indian cinema, and every update related to it continues to generate excitement among fans.