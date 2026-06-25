Allu Arjun's AA23 Look Test in Mumbai on June 26

Allu Arjun, who is currently shooting for his much-awaited film Raaka in Mumbai under the direction of Atlee, is already gearing up for his next big project, tentatively titled AA23. The film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, marking the duo's first collaboration.

According to industry buzz, Allu Arjun is scheduled to undergo a look test for AA23 in Mumbai on June 26. The look test will reportedly take place under the supervision of Lokesh Kanagaraj as the filmmaker finalizes the actor's appearance for the highly anticipated action entertainer.

The pre-production work for AA23 is progressing at a rapid pace, with Lokesh leaving no stone unturned to mount the film on a grand scale. If everything goes according to plan, principal photography is expected to commence between December 2026 and March 2027.

Adding to the excitement, celebrated composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music for the film, raising expectations for what is shaping up to be one of the biggest pan-Indian projects in the making.