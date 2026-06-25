Hyderabad Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours

Several parts of Telangana received moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday, bringing relief from the recent hot weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a yellow alert for a number of districts, warning of heavy rainfall on Thursday.

According to weather officials, Mallampally in Mulugu district recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours, receiving 10.4 cm of rain. Jainoor in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district was the second-highest rainfall area with 6.5 cm recorded.

Temperatures Drop Across Telangana

The rainfall also led to a noticeable fall in temperatures across many districts. Despite the cooler conditions, the highest temperature in the state was recorded at Munagala in Suryapet district, where the mercury touched 39.1 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Sees Cloudy Weather

Hyderabad experienced mostly cloudy conditions throughout Wednesday. While residents were expecting heavier showers after the widespread rains earlier in the week, only light rainfall and brief drizzles were reported in some parts of the city and surrounding areas.

The cloudy skies helped maintain pleasant weather conditions during the day, offering relief from the summer heat.

Rain and Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours

The latest forecast from IMD Hyderabad suggests that similar weather conditions will continue over the next two days. The city is expected to remain under cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain or thundershowers likely during the evening and nighttime hours.

Weather officials have advised residents to stay updated with forecasts, as rainfall activity may increase in some areas depending on local weather developments.

Yellow Alert in Several Districts

With more rain expected, the IMD has placed several districts under a yellow alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. Authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged people to take necessary precautions, especially in low-lying and waterlogged areas.

As the monsoon remains active across Telangana, residents can expect cooler temperatures and periodic rainfall over the coming days.

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