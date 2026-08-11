16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Injection in Khammam

A 16-year-old girl died after allegedly receiving treatment from a person claiming to be an RMP while he was reportedly under the influence of alcohol in Khammam district. The incident took place in Baswapuram village of Konijerla mandal late on Sunday night.

According to the details available, the deceased was identified as Himashree, the daughter of Challa Ramesh and Mounika. She was studying in Class 8 at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in the local area.

As Sunday was the Bonalu festival, Himashree had returned home from her school. She was reportedly suffering from mild cold and cough. Concerned about her condition, her father took her to a local RMP identified as Maruthi Sampath for treatment.

Girl Collapses After Injections

Reports said Sampath was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when Himashree was brought to him. He reportedly administered an injection to the girl.

While he was allegedly preparing to give her another injection, Himashree suddenly developed serious symptoms. She reportedly complained of dizziness and began losing consciousness. Family members also noticed foam coming from her mouth.

Realising that the girl's condition had deteriorated, Sampath reportedly arranged an auto-rickshaw and told her father to take her to Khammam immediately for emergency treatment.

Treatment Fails at Private Hospital

Himashree was taken to a private hospital in Khammam. Doctors reportedly attempted CPR after examining her, but they could not revive her. She was subsequently declared dead.

Following the girl's death, her relatives reportedly alleged that negligence during treatment had led to the tragedy. They gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest.

Police officials intervened and tried to pacify the family members. The girl's body was later shifted to the mortuary at the Khammam Government Hospital.

Police Register Case

Based on a complaint lodged by Himashree's father, Ramesh, police registered a case in connection with the girl's death.

Konijerla Sub-Inspector Suraj confirmed that a case had been registered. Further investigation is expected to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the girl's death, including the treatment provided to her and the role of the person who allegedly treated her.

The incident has once again raised concerns over people without recognised medical qualifications providing treatment in rural areas while presenting themselves as medical practitioners.

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