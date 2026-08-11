Sports Injuries Are Not Just for Athletes:How to Prevent, Treat and Recover Safely

From Professional Players to Weekend Warriors, Injury Risks Are Everywhere

Sports injuries are often associated with professional athletes, but they are increasingly common among recreational players, gym-goers and even people performing routine activities.

According to Dr. B. Chandrasekhar, Orthopaedic and Joint Replacement Surgeon and Shoulder Surgery Specialist at KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Begumpet, sports injuries broadly fall into two categories — accidental injuries and overuse injuries.

Accidental injuries can occur when a player falls, collides with another player or makes a sudden movement while running, jumping or changing direction. Such injuries are common in contact and impact sports such as football, basketball and kabaddi.

The second category is overuse injuries, which develop when muscles and joints are repeatedly subjected to excessive stress over a prolonged period.

Why Overuse Injuries Are Common in Professional Sports

Professional athletes constantly push their physical limits. Fast bowlers, for example, repeatedly place enormous stress on the shoulder while bowling at high speeds.

Even when an athlete maintains good fitness and has technically sound movement, the repeated workload can eventually exceed what a joint or muscle can tolerate. This is why professional players require carefully planned training, fitness programmes and physiotherapy support.

Coaches, fitness trainers and team physiotherapists can assess an athlete's strength, flexibility, running pattern and existing minor problems. Training can then be modified to reduce the risk of overuse injuries.

Weekend Warriors Face a Surprisingly High Risk

Injuries are not limited to professional players. People who participate in sports only on weekends can also be vulnerable.

Many recreational players, particularly those with desk jobs, may not maintain regular fitness. They may spend most of the week without exercise and then suddenly participate in an intense match on Saturday or Sunday.

This "weekend warrior" pattern increases injury risk because the body may not be adequately prepared for sudden physical exertion. Lack of fitness and inadequate warm-up are major contributing factors.

Experts recommend spending at least 15 minutes warming up before playing, even during practice matches. Regular stretching, flexibility exercises and fitness training can further reduce the risk of injury.

Hamstring Injuries: Why They Happen

Hamstring injuries are particularly common in running-based sports. The hamstrings are the muscles at the back of the thigh and play an important role in running and jumping.

Several factors can increase the risk:

Inadequate warm-up

Poor fitness

Dehydration

Excessive running

Sudden sprinting or jumping

Previous hamstring injury

A previous hamstring injury can also increase the possibility of another injury. Maintaining hamstring strength and flexibility is therefore important for athletes.

Minor hamstring injuries may take around three to six weeks for recovery, while more serious injuries can require several months before an athlete can safely return to sport. Rest, physiotherapy and appropriate medication are commonly used, while severe cases may occasionally require surgery.

Does Age Increase the Risk of Muscle Injuries?

Age can influence muscle and joint flexibility. Athletes in their 30s and beyond may experience changes in flexibility and recovery compared with younger players.

However, age is not the only factor. Years of high-intensity competition and repeated physical stress also contribute to injury risk. Even highly fit athletes can develop minor muscle strains or ligament problems after years of intense sporting activity.

The key message is that fitness and appropriate conditioning remain important at every age.

Modern Surgery Has Changed Sports Injury Treatment

Sports injury treatment has evolved significantly over the past few decades.

Earlier, many joint injuries required open surgery, which could lead to greater stiffness and longer recovery periods. Today, arthroscopy, or keyhole surgery, allows doctors to examine and repair damaged structures through small incisions.

A tiny camera is inserted into the joint, allowing the surgeon to examine the joint and treat the damaged area without extensively opening it. This can result in less pain and stiffness and may allow faster rehabilitation and return to sports.

With advances in surgical techniques, equipment and sports medicine expertise, many athletes can return to the same level of sporting activity after appropriate treatment and rehabilitation.

Repeated Shoulder Dislocation Should Not Be Ignored

Shoulder dislocation is another important problem among athletes.

The shoulder is a ball-and-socket joint. During activities such as throwing, bowling or overhead movements, excessive force can cause the ball to come out of its socket.

Once the supporting tissues are damaged, the shoulder may become unstable and dislocate repeatedly. This is known as recurrent shoulder dislocation.

Repeated dislocations can cause further damage to the joint. Although a player may sometimes have the shoulder put back into position, repeatedly managing the problem this way is not a substitute for proper medical treatment.

Arthroscopic repair can provide good results in appropriate patients and may help them return to sports.

Pain-Relief Sprays Are Not a Permanent Solution

Sports viewers often see players receive a pain-relief spray after an injury and return to the game minutes later.

Such sprays can temporarily reduce pain because they contain local pain-relieving agents. However, they do not repair the underlying injury.

For professional athletes, temporary pain relief may sometimes be used to manage a minor injury during an important match. Recreational players, however, should not use pain relief simply to ignore an injury and continue playing.

Resting the injured area is often an important part of recovery.

Hiding an Injury Can Endanger an Athlete's Career

Professional athletes can face enormous pressure to continue playing despite injuries. Missing a match can affect performance, reputation, finances and future opportunities.

But playing through a significant injury can make the damage worse. Repeated stress on an unstable joint can lead to additional damage and, in some cases, make an injury more difficult to repair.

Therefore, athletes should not sacrifice long-term health for short-term participation. Missing one season may be preferable to turning a treatable injury into a career-threatening problem.

Gym Injuries: Don't Lift More Than Your Body Can Handle

The gym may offer a more controlled environment than outdoor sports, but injuries can still occur.

Lifting weights beyond one's capacity, suddenly increasing exercise intensity or performing excessive jumping and skipping can place significant stress on the joints.

People who are overweight or obese should be particularly cautious with high-impact exercises because repeated jumping can place considerable stress on the knees and ankles.

Weight, repetitions and workout intensity should be increased gradually, rather than suddenly. Working under the supervision of a qualified fitness trainer can also reduce unnecessary risks.

Starting Heavy Exercise After 40? Get Checked First

People in their 40s and 50s who suddenly decide to begin intense gym workouts, running or marathon training should consider a medical evaluation before starting.

A physician can assess general physical fitness and heart function, while an orthopaedic specialist can evaluate existing joint problems, muscle flexibility and other musculoskeletal concerns.

This becomes particularly important for people planning activities such as 5-km or 10-km runs, marathon training or high-intensity workouts.

If an older person already has signs of joint wear and tear, the type and duration of exercise may need to be modified. Low-impact activities such as walking, cycling or swimming may sometimes be more appropriate alternatives.

When Should You See an Orthopaedic Doctor?

Not every minor injury requires an immediate hospital visit. However, persistent pain should never be ignored.

If joint pain continues for more than two weeks, an orthopaedic consultation is advisable. An X-ray may be recommended initially, while soft-tissue injuries involving muscles and ligaments may require further evaluation.

Some ligament and muscle injuries may not appear on an X-ray. Depending on the clinical examination, an MRI or ultrasound may be recommended.

Night-time pain and difficulty performing normal daily movements are also warning signs that should prompt medical attention.

Recovery Also Depends on the Right Diet

Nutrition plays an important role during recovery from injury.

The doctor recommends a balanced diet with adequate protein, while carbohydrate intake may need to be adjusted depending on the individual's activity and recovery requirements.

Importantly, getting enough protein does not necessarily mean taking protein supplements. Everyday foods can provide adequate protein. Vegetarian sources include beans and dal, while eggs and chicken are examples of non-vegetarian protein sources. Leafy vegetables can also provide important vitamins and minerals.

The Bottom Line: Fitness Should Be Smart, Not Extreme

Whether you are a professional athlete, a weekend cricket player, a regular gym-goer or simply someone trying to stay fit, injury prevention begins with understanding your body's limits.

Regular fitness, proper warm-up, gradual progression, adequate recovery and timely medical evaluation can significantly reduce unnecessary risks.

Most importantly, don't hide or ignore persistent pain. Modern sports medicine offers several effective treatment options, including minimally invasive procedures, but early assessment can make a major difference.

Your goal should not simply be to return to the game quickly. It should be to return safely, strongly and for the long term.