Hyderabad Traffic Alert: Banjara Hills to See Congestion Today

Motorists travelling through Banjara Hills in Hyderabad may experience traffic delays this afternoon due to the visit of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan on Road No. 10.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, moderate traffic congestion is likely between 2 pm and 6 pm on August 13. The affected route is expected to be the stretch between Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Rotary and Road No. 9/10 in Banjara Hills.

Traffic slowdowns are particularly expected around the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital Rotary, Zaheera Nagar and Road No. 10. Commuters have been advised to avoid these stretches where possible and choose alternative routes.

Alternative routes for commuters

People travelling from Masab Tank or Taj Krishna towards Road No. 10, Zaheera Nagar, NTR Bhavan or Jubilee Hills Check Post can consider the following routes:

Masab Tank → Road No. 12 → Agrasen Island → NTR Bhavan → Jubilee Hills Check Post

Masab Tank → Road No. 7 → Road No. 14 → NTR Bhavan → Jubilee Hills Check Post

For motorists travelling in the reverse direction, from Jubilee Hills Check Post or NTR Bhavan towards Zaheera Nagar, Road No. 10, Khairatabad and Masab Tank, police have suggested:

NTR Bhavan → Road No. 14 → Road No. 7 → Khairatabad/Masab Tank

NTR Bhavan → Agrasen Island → Road No. 12 → Masab Tank

The traffic police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and use the suggested diversions to avoid unnecessary delays.

Citizens can also follow the Hyderabad Traffic Police's updates on its official Facebook and X accounts. For traffic-related assistance, commuters can contact the helpline at 9010203626.

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