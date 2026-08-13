From Farming Family in Tirupati to Tollywood: Trikaala Director Mani Thellagutie's Success Story

Born into a farming family in Chintapudi village of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, director Mani Thellagutie grew up around cinema through his father, a projectionist. The images flickering on the big screen from inside the dark projection room sparked a passion that eventually led him into the world of filmmaking.

From working as a VFX artist and editor to becoming a writer and director, Mani has built his career by combining technology with storytelling. His film Trikaala has earned attention for its technical brilliance and its unique blend of time travel, spirituality, science and visual effects. He is now expanding that vision with the Trikaala Cinematic Universe (TCU).

In this interview, Mani Thellagutie opens up about his journey, his filmmaking philosophy, the making of Trikaala and his ambitious plans for the TCU.

Q: You come from a farming family. How did your journey into cinema begin?

Mani Thellagutie: I was born and brought up in Chintapudi village in Tirupati district. Coming from a farming family, my roots are very much connected to the soil. At the same time, my father was a cinema projectionist, so I had an opportunity to experience cinema from a very young age.

The projection room was a fascinating place for me. Watching images come alive on the screen in the darkness created a deep interest in cinema. Slowly, that fascination turned into a dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Q: What made you choose VFX as your entry point into the film industry?

Mani Thellagutie: I always believed that technology would play a major role in the future of cinema. I wanted to understand how the visuals that we see on screen are created.

That led me towards VFX. I worked hard to develop technical expertise and understand the visual language of filmmaking. VFX gave me an opportunity to learn the technical side of cinema while also allowing me to experiment creatively.

Q: You also worked as an editor before becoming a director. How did that experience help you?

Mani Thellagutie: Editing taught me a lot about storytelling. It is not just about joining shots together. An editor understands rhythm, mood, emotion and pacing.

My experience in VFX and editing gave me a strong technical foundation. Later, when I moved towards writing and direction, I could combine that technical knowledge with storytelling. I believe that combination has helped me develop my own approach to filmmaking.

Q: What inspired the concept of Trikaala?

Mani Thellagutie: Trikaala comes from my fascination with concepts that go beyond conventional storytelling. I wanted to explore ideas related to time, spirituality and science while presenting them in an engaging cinematic format.

My intention was not simply to make another film. I wanted to create a different experience for Telugu audiences and explore how technology and imagination could come together on screen.

Q: Trikaala received attention for its technical aspects and unique narrative. What was the biggest challenge in making the film?

Mani Thellagutie: When you attempt something different, the biggest challenge is bringing your vision to the screen within the available resources.

There were several technical and creative challenges, but we remained committed to the original vision. The support of the entire team was extremely important. Producer Radhika Srinivas backed the project, while cinematographer Pawan Chenn played a key role in creating the visual world of the film.

Q: Trikaala has now reached audiences through both theatres and OTT. What has the response meant to you?

Mani Thellagutie: It has been very encouraging. For a filmmaker, the biggest satisfaction is knowing that audiences have connected with the world you created.

The response from viewers, film personalities, technicians and the media has given us tremendous confidence. The journey has also shown us that audiences are willing to embrace new concepts when they are presented with conviction.

Q: You have spoken about the Trikaala Cinematic Universe. Was that always part of your plan?

Mani Thellagutie: Yes. Trikaala was never intended to be just a standalone story. From the beginning, I had a larger vision.

Stopping with one story is not my goal. I want to create a universe that takes audiences into a completely new world of imagination. That is the idea behind the Trikaala Cinematic Universe.

Q: What can audiences expect from the TCU?

Mani Thellagutie: The TCU will expand the world established through Trikaala. There will be interconnected stories, new characters and larger concepts.

I want every film to have its own identity while also being connected to the larger universe. The idea is to gradually build a world that audiences can explore through different stories.

Q: You are attempting a cinematic universe without major industry backing. Does that make the journey more difficult?

Mani Thellagutie: Definitely, it comes with its own challenges. But I strongly believe that passion and self-belief can take you a long way.

The support we received from the media and audiences has been immense. I will never forget that support, especially because Trikaala was made without major industry backing.

It gives independent filmmakers the confidence to dream bigger.

Q: How important is technology in your filmmaking?

Mani Thellagutie: Technology is a very important part of my filmmaking journey because I come from a VFX background. But technology alone cannot make a film successful.

The technology has to serve the story. Visual effects should enhance the emotions, characters and narrative rather than becoming an end in themselves. My aim is to use technology as a tool to tell stories that otherwise would be difficult to bring to the screen.

Q: Your journey has taken you from a farmer’s family and a projection room to VFX, editing, writing and direction. What does this journey mean to you personally?

Mani Thellagutie: It is something I feel extremely grateful for. I come from a simple background, and I have seen cinema from very close quarters because of my father.

Every stage of my journey taught me something. VFX taught me technology, editing taught me storytelling and writing and direction gave me the opportunity to bring my own vision to audiences.

I believe the most important thing is never to stop learning and never to stop believing in yourself.

Q: Finally, what is your biggest dream for the Trikaala Cinematic Universe?

Mani Thellagutie: My dream is to create a cinematic universe that Telugu audiences can be proud of and that can connect with audiences beyond Telugu cinema.

I want to combine global cinematic concepts and technology with our own Indian cultural and spiritual roots. The journey has only begun. There are many more stories and ideas waiting to be explored.

My belief is simple: if you have the courage to dream, the determination to learn and the confidence to pursue your vision, nothing can stop you from creating something meaningful.