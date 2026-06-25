Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Never Revealed She Was Unhappy, Claims Father

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort has taken a dramatic turn, with his father stating that the family would have willingly cancelled the wedding had his fiancée disclosed that she was in love with another man.

Ketan Agarwal, 26, died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort during a trek with his fiancée, Siya Goyal. The incident was initially treated as an accidental death. However, a detailed police investigation later uncovered what investigators believe was a premeditated murder conspiracy.

Speaking to media, Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, said his son had no knowledge of Siya's alleged relationship with Chetan Chaudhary. However, Ketan had reportedly noticed that Siya's phone remained engaged for long periods, which had raised his suspicions.

Ketan and Siya, who belong to affluent business families in Maharashtra, got engaged in February and were preparing for a grand wedding scheduled for November. The wedding plans came to a tragic end after Ketan's death on June 18 during the trek.

Police have now alleged that Siya Goyal and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, conspired to kill Ketan by pushing him into the gorge.

'She Never Said She Was Unhappy'

Vishal Agarwal said Siya never indicated that she was unhappy with the engagement.

"We didn't know that she wasn't happy. Every other day, Ketan and Siya would go for dinners. She used to call him, my daughter and my wife. Siya never told my son about her affair. He, however, once told me that Siya's phone would remain in waiting mode. Her phone always used to remain busy," he said.

According to him, whenever Ketan questioned Siya about her constantly busy phone, she claimed she had been speaking with her friends.

'We Would Have Cancelled The Wedding'

Ketan's father said the tragedy could have been avoided had Siya simply informed either family about her relationship.

"If she had an affair with someone, she could have told anyone about it. She could have sent her and that man's photos to us on WhatsApp. We would have called off the wedding. We had not forced her to marry Ketan," he said.

He also alleged that Siya's parents and aunt may have been aware of the relationship and could have pressured her to proceed with the marriage.

"Maybe they had some planning that we don't know about yet. The police will find this out during the investigation. We don't know why they did this," he added.

Family Grew Suspicious After Her Responses

Although Siya initially managed to present the incident as a trekking accident, Vishal Agarwal said her behaviour after Ketan's death raised serious doubts within the family.

He said his daughter, Sanjana, became suspicious after Siya failed to answer basic questions about the circumstances of Ketan's fall.

"Sanjana did not have suspicion earlier. But after Ketan's death, she became suspicious about Siya's role. It was unlike him to stop at the edge of a cliff. When the police brought the body out of the gorge, Sanjana asked Siya several questions, but she could not answer any of them. The questions were simple — how did this happen, when did this happen, why did he go to the edge? She had no answer," Vishal Agarwal said.

Father Seeks Death Penalty

Demanding the strictest punishment for those involved, Vishal Agarwal urged investigators to uncover the entire conspiracy.

"I appeal to the police to go to the bottom of the conspiracy and find out if others were also involved. They should get the death penalty. They killed my 26-year-old son for such a trivial matter. Not wanting to marry is not a huge issue. We would have cancelled it," he said.

Police Allege Multiple Murder Attempts

According to the police investigation, the June 18 incident was allegedly not the first attempt to kill Ketan.

Investigators claim Siya and Chetan first visited Lohagad Fort on May 31. Four days later, Siya allegedly persuaded Ketan to visit the fort, but his mother prevented the trip.

On June 14, Ketan eventually agreed to visit the fort. Police allege Siya attempted to push him off a cliff, but he survived after grabbing a bush. When Ketan questioned her, Siya allegedly claimed she had pushed him to save him from a snake.

Police further allege that on June 18, Siya and Chetan met at a Pune café to finalise their plan. Later that day, Siya accompanied Ketan to Lohagad Fort while Chetan allegedly followed them separately. Investigators believe the two then pushed Ketan into the gorge, leading to his death.

During the investigation, police identified Chetan in CCTV footage. Investigators found it suspicious that he was wearing a hoodie despite the scorching summer heat, which eventually helped them trace his movements.

What was initially believed to be a tragic trekking accident has now emerged as a chilling murder case involving an alleged secret affair, a planned conspiracy, a broken engagement and a grieving family seeking justice for their 26-year-old son.