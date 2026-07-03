Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger To Media

A new video from the Ketan Agarwal murder case has gone viral after accused Siya Goyal was seen making an obscene gesture towards the media while being escorted by the police in Pune.

The incident happened when Pune Rural Police took Siya to her residence in Market Yard as part of the ongoing investigation. As she was leaving the house with police officers, she looked at the waiting media and showed her middle finger. The video quickly spread on social media, with many people criticizing her behaviour.

Siya Goyal is accused of killing her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, with the help of her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Police say the two allegedly pushed Ketan into a deep valley at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. At first, the incident was reported as an accidental fall, but investigators later found evidence that led them to treat it as a planned murder.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan had planned the murder because they wanted to be together. Investigators also claim the two had even rehearsed the crime before carrying it out. Both accused are in police custody, and officers are continuing their investigation.

The case has attracted nationwide attention due to its shocking allegations and the latest viral video of the accused's behaviour during the investigation. Police are expected to seek further custody as the probe continues.