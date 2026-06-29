Siya Goyal Took ₹1 Crore From Fiancé, Gave It to Lover: Report

The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a new turn. According to police sources, Ketan had reportedly given ₹1 crore to his fiancée Siya Goyal for wedding shopping before their marriage. Investigators now believe the money was allegedly handed over to her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, to support his career.

Police suspect the money was not used for wedding preparations as originally planned. Officials are now tracing the financial transactions to find out how the amount was transferred and where it was spent. The money trail has become an important part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the investigation, Ketan and Siya were engaged and were planning to get married soon. Police allege that Siya was in a relationship with Chetan and that the two had planned Ketan's murder at Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra. Both accused are currently in police custody.

Investigators are questioning the accused and examining bank records, mobile phone data, and other evidence to establish the sequence of events. Police say the investigation is still underway, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.

The case has shocked people across the country because of the alleged conspiracy and the latest financial angle. Authorities have said they will continue collecting evidence before filing the final chargesheet.