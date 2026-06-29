Obsession OTT Release: When and where to watch?

The horror thriller Obsession, which became one of the biggest surprise hits in recent times, is finally making its digital debut. Directed by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, the film was made on a modest budget of around Rs. 7 crore but reportedly went on to earn over Rs. 3,000 crore worldwide, making it one of the most talked-about movies of the year.

After its successful theatrical run, fans have been eagerly waiting for the OTT release. The makers have now officially confirmed that Obsession will begin streaming from June 30 on Apple TV.

The film was first released in the United States early last month and arrived in Indian theatres a few weeks later. It impressed horror fans with its unique storyline and intense psychological suspense.

Initially, only the English version will be available on Apple TV. However, dubbed versions in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi are expected to be added in the coming weeks. Apart from Apple TV, the movie will also be available on Amazon Prime Video as a rental title.

The film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles. The story explores how an unhealthy obsession can completely destroy the lives of two young people. While the film received widespread praise from horror lovers, it also received mixed reactions from some viewers.

The story follows Bear, a college student who works at a music store. He secretly loves his friend Nikki but never finds the courage to confess his feelings. One day, he buys a mysterious object called "One Wish" and wishes that Nikki would fall deeply in love with him.

His wish unexpectedly comes true, but the relationship soon turns into an unhealthy obsession. As Nikki's love becomes increasingly intense and uncontrollable, both of their lives spiral into fear, chaos, and dangerous situations. The rest of the film reveals the shocking consequences of that single wish.

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