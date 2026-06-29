SSR - Mahesh Varanasi Battle Episode Shooting With 3500 Jr Artistes in Hyderabad

Director SS Rajamouli is preparing to restart the shooting of his much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. According to the latest reports, the next shooting schedule will begin on July 7 in Hyderabad.

The upcoming schedule is expected to feature one of the biggest action sequences in the film. Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will take part in a large-scale war scene that will involve around 3,500 junior artists. The production team has reportedly spent several weeks planning the sequence to ensure the shoot runs smoothly.

The buzz around the film increased after Rajamouli recently presented the first glimpse of Varanasi during an event at La Cinémathèque Française in Paris on June 27. The exclusive preview received a positive response from the audience and created more excitement for the film.

Although thousands of artists will participate in the shoot, the final battle scene is expected to be much larger. The filmmakers plan to use advanced visual effects to digitally increase the size of the army shown on screen.

According to reports, the makers aim to create a spectacular battle featuring nearly 50,000 vanars, making it one of the biggest war sequences ever seen in an Indian film.

Varanasi is being made as a mythological action adventure that follows the journey of its main character across different time periods. Along with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran play important roles in the film.

The movie is currently scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027 and is one of the most anticipated Indian films in production.

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