Gold and Silve Rates Today, June 29, 2026

After witnessing a strong rally in recent weeks, gold prices have moderated as investors increasingly shift their focus toward commodities that offer stable returns, according to market experts. Both gold and silver prices have remained volatile over the past few days amid changing global market trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures declined by around 0.64% and were trading at approximately ₹1,43,670 per 10 grams as of 11 a.m. on June 29, 2026. Silver futures also came under selling pressure, slipping to around ₹2,22,700 per kilogram.

Analysts believe investors will closely monitor global economic indicators, expectations surrounding US interest rates, and currency movements, as these factors are expected to influence the direction of precious metal prices in the coming days.

In the retail market, gold is primarily sold in 24-karat and 22-karat variants. While 24K gold is considered the purest form of the precious metal, 22K gold is widely preferred for jewellery due to its added strength and durability, achieved by mixing it with other metals.

Gold Rates Today (June 29, 2026)

City 24K Gold (per 10 gm) 22K Gold (per 10 gm)

Delhi ₹1,43,170 ₹1,31,250

Mumbai ₹1,43,020 ₹1,31,100

Bengaluru ₹1,43,020 ₹1,31,100

Kolkata ₹1,43,020 ₹1,31,100

Hyderabad ₹1,43,020 ₹1,31,100

Chennai ₹1,40,900 ₹1,33,000

Silver Rates Today (June 29, 2026)

City Silver (per 10 gm) Silver (per kg)

Delhi ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000

Mumbai ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000

Bengaluru ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000

Kolkata ₹2,400 ₹2,40,000

Hyderabad ₹2,450 ₹2,45,000

Chennai ₹2,450 ₹2,45,000

With bullion prices experiencing short-term volatility, market participants are advised to keep an eye on global economic developments before making investment decisions.