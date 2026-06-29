Hyderabad Real Estate: Builders Miss Handover Timelines, Buyers Left Waiting

Thousands of homebuyers in Hyderabad will have to wait longer to move into their new homes as the handover of nearly 63,000 flats has been delayed. The delay has affected many residential projects across the city.

According to developers, the delays are mainly due to supply chain and logistics problems caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Shortages of imported construction materials, higher costs, and transportation issues have slowed down work at many project sites.

Another major reason is the shortage of construction workers. Many labourers who had returned to their home states have not yet come back, which has further affected the pace of construction.

Many buyers had booked their apartments four to five years ago and expected to receive possession by the end of 2025 or the first half of 2026. However, with the delays continuing, they are now paying both home loan EMIs and house rent, putting extra financial pressure on their families.

According to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), more than 2,000 complaints have been filed regarding delayed possession of residential flats. Homebuyers are hoping developers complete the projects as soon as possible and hand over their homes without further delays.