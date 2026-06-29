Apple iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date and Features Leaked

Apple fans around the world may not have to wait much longer for the launch of the iPhone 18 series. Although the company has not made any official announcement yet, reports suggest that Apple could hold its next iPhone launch event on September 9 or September 10.

According to well-known tech analyst Mark Gurman, Apple is likely to continue its tradition of unveiling new iPhones in September. The event is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and possibly Apple's first foldable smartphone, which is rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra.

iPhone 18 Pro Expected to Get Major Upgrades

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models could feature Apple's new A20 Pro processor built on advanced 2nm technology. The new chipset is expected to deliver faster performance while improving battery life.

The upcoming Pro models may also include Apple's in-house C2 modem, a smaller Dynamic Island, and under-display Face ID technology. Reports also claim that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable aperture camera, allowing users to adjust the amount of light entering the camera for better photography.

Foldable iPhone Ultra Could Be Apple's Biggest Surprise

One of the biggest highlights of the event could be Apple's first foldable iPhone. Rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra, the device is expected to feature a wider foldable display and an improved hinge design.

According to leaks, the phone could measure just 4.5mm in thickness when unfolded. It is also expected to include the A20 Pro chip, Apple's C2 modem, 12GB RAM, and a dedicated camera control button.

Price Increase Expected

Apple recently increased the prices of several products in India, incluiPhone 18 Pro, ding MacBooks, Mac Mini, Apple TV, and HomePod devices. Industry experts believe the rise in global memory and storage chip prices could also affect the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Recent reports suggest that the Pro models could become up to $200 more expensive than their predecessors. However, Apple has not officially confirmed the launch date, features, or pricing of the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup.

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