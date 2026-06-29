IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert for Hyderabad Till July 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana until July 4. The weather department has warned that many areas may experience thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rain over the next few days.

According to the IMD, the active monsoon conditions are expected to continue across the state. Several districts could receive moderate to heavy rainfall, while isolated places may witness intense downpours accompanied by strong winds and lightning.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid staying under trees or near electric poles. Motorists should drive carefully, especially on waterlogged roads, as heavy rain may lead to traffic congestion and poor visibility.

The IMD has also warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and asked people to stay updated with the latest weather advisories. Authorities are monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond if rainfall intensity increases in any part of the state.

With the monsoon becoming more active, Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana are likely to continue receiving frequent spells of rain over the coming week. Citizens are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel based on the latest weather updates.