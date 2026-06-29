AP EAMCET 2026 Result Expected Today; Direct link

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET (AP EAPCET) 2026 Result soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check their scores and download their rank cards from the official website.

The AP EAMCET 2026 result link will be activated on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy entrance examinations should keep their login credentials ready to access their results without delay.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also check and download their rank cards through the APSCHE myCET Mobile App, available on the Google Play Store.

AP EAMCET 2026 Important Dates

Engineering Exam Dates: May 12 to May 15 and May 18, 2026

Agriculture & Pharmacy Exam Dates: May 19 and 20, 2026

Preliminary Answer Key Released: May 25, 2026

AP EAMCET 2026 Result: Expected on June 30, 2026

Candidates are advised to download and save their rank cards after the results are announced, as they will be required during the counselling and admission process.

Details Required to Check AP EAMCET 2026 Result

Students will need the following details to access their rank cards:

Hall Ticket Number

Registration/Application Number

Date of Birth

How to Download AP EAMCET 2026 Rank Card

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official AP EAMCET website.

website. Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 Rank Card link.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number, Date of Birth, and other required details.

Submit the information to view your result.

Download and print the rank card for future counselling and admission purposes.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the AP EAMCET 2026 result announcement.