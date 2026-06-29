OTT Releases This Week, June 30 to July 5: Complete List

The first week of July brings plenty of entertainment for movie lovers, both in theatres and on OTT platforms. From June 30 to July 5, 2026, audiences can enjoy several new films, web series, and reality shows across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Aha, Sun NXT, and Apple TV+.

In theatres, Telugu movies Nagabandham and Rao Bahadur are set to release this weekend. Both films have generated interest with their different storylines and promotional campaigns. Bollywood's action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, is also scheduled to hit cinemas, although there is no official confirmation about its Telugu dubbed version.

On the OTT front, more than 15 new titles will be available between June 30 and July 5. Telugu viewers can look forward to original series such as Super Subba and Isakapatnam, while the internationally popular film Obsession will also make its digital debut. The Telugu dubbed film Mollywood Times is another notable release this week.

There are also reports that Ram Charan's Peddi may premiere on Netflix on July 2, 2026, but the streaming platform has not officially confirmed the release.

OTT Releases from June 30 to July 5, 2026

Netflix

Super Subba (Telugu Series) – July 2, 2026

Peddi (Telugu Movie) – July 2, 2026 (Rumoured Release)

Enola Holmes Season 3 (English Series) – July 2, 2026

Human Vapor (Japanese Series) – July 2, 2026

Sparks of Tomorrow (Japanese Series) – July 5, 2026

Prime Video

Obsession (English Movie – Rental) – June 30, 2026

Elle (English Series) – July 1, 2026

Isakapatnam (Telugu Series) – July 2, 2026

JioHotstar

Mollywood Times (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 3, 2026

Preetham and Pedro (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 3, 2026

ZEE5

Marmadesam (Telugu Series) – July 3, 2026

Mutassi (Malayalam Series) – July 3, 2026

Sun NXT

Hang Man (Telugu Movie) – July 3, 2026

Aha

Top Telugu Influencer (Reality Show) – July 3, 2026

Apple TV+

Silo Season 3 (English Series) – July 3, 2026

Whether you enjoy Telugu originals, international dramas, action films, or reality shows, the OTT lineup from June 30 to July 5, 2026 offers something for everyon