OTT Releases This Week, June 30 to July 5: Complete List
The first week of July brings plenty of entertainment for movie lovers, both in theatres and on OTT platforms. From June 30 to July 5, 2026, audiences can enjoy several new films, web series, and reality shows across Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Aha, Sun NXT, and Apple TV+.
In theatres, Telugu movies Nagabandham and Rao Bahadur are set to release this weekend. Both films have generated interest with their different storylines and promotional campaigns. Bollywood's action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, is also scheduled to hit cinemas, although there is no official confirmation about its Telugu dubbed version.
On the OTT front, more than 15 new titles will be available between June 30 and July 5. Telugu viewers can look forward to original series such as Super Subba and Isakapatnam, while the internationally popular film Obsession will also make its digital debut. The Telugu dubbed film Mollywood Times is another notable release this week.
There are also reports that Ram Charan's Peddi may premiere on Netflix on July 2, 2026, but the streaming platform has not officially confirmed the release.
OTT Releases from June 30 to July 5, 2026
Netflix
- Super Subba (Telugu Series) – July 2, 2026
- Peddi (Telugu Movie) – July 2, 2026 (Rumoured Release)
- Enola Holmes Season 3 (English Series) – July 2, 2026
- Human Vapor (Japanese Series) – July 2, 2026
- Sparks of Tomorrow (Japanese Series) – July 5, 2026
Prime Video
- Obsession (English Movie – Rental) – June 30, 2026
- Elle (English Series) – July 1, 2026
- Isakapatnam (Telugu Series) – July 2, 2026
JioHotstar
- Mollywood Times (Telugu Dubbed Movie) – July 3, 2026
- Preetham and Pedro (Telugu Dubbed Series) – July 3, 2026
ZEE5
- Marmadesam (Telugu Series) – July 3, 2026
- Mutassi (Malayalam Series) – July 3, 2026
Sun NXT
- Hang Man (Telugu Movie) – July 3, 2026
Aha
- Top Telugu Influencer (Reality Show) – July 3, 2026
Apple TV+
- Silo Season 3 (English Series) – July 3, 2026
Whether you enjoy Telugu originals, international dramas, action films, or reality shows, the OTT lineup from June 30 to July 5, 2026 offers something for everyon