God of War Update Time Locked, Jr NTR Gears Up for the Reveal

Fans of Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas are eagerly waiting for a major update on their upcoming film, God of War. The makers have officially announced that the special update will be revealed at 5:04 PM today.

The announcement has created huge excitement because God of War marks the reunion of Jr NTR and Trivikram after several years. It is also Trivikram's first mythological film, based on Lord Kumara Swamy, and his first pan-India project.

Adding to the excitement, the special update will be shared by Jr NTR himself. Fans are expecting a title glimpse, first-look poster, or another major announcement from the film.

God of War is being produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations in association with NTR Arts. The movie is being made on a grand scale with a big budget.

The makers are expected to reveal more details about the cast, crew, and other updates in the coming days. For now, all eyes are on 5:04 PM, when the much-awaited announcement will finally be unveiled.