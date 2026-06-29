Telangana Trainee Pilot Dies in South Africa Plane Crash

A 22-year-old trainee pilot from Telangana lost his life in a tragic plane crash during a flight training session in South Africa. The incident has left his family and villagers in deep shock.

The victim, Adepu Sumanth, was a resident of Seethampeta village in Hasanparthy of Hanumakonda district. He was the younger son of Chandramohan and Nirmala and had always dreamed of becoming a commercial pilot.

To achieve his goal, Sumanth first completed his aviation training in Mumbai before travelling to Johannesburg, South Africa, for advanced flight training.

According to reports, the accident happened on Saturday night while Sumanth was flying a training jet along with another trainee. The aircraft reportedly crashed while attempting to land, killing both people on board.

The news of Sumanth's death has saddened his hometown, with relatives, friends and local residents mourning the loss of the young aspiring pilot.

His family has requested Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay to help bring Sumanth's mortal remains back to India so that his final rites can be performed in his native village.

The incident comes just days after another person of Telugu origin reportedly lost his life in a separate aircraft-related accident in the United States, raising concerns over the recent increase in such tragic incidents involving Indians living abroad.

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