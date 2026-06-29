Bank Holidays in July 2026: Complete State-Wise List

If you have important banking work planned for July 2026, it is a good idea to check the holiday schedule in advance. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month, which includes festival holidays, second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

It is important to note that not all holidays apply across India. Several holidays are state-specific, so bank branches in some cities will remain open while others stay closed.

Bank Holidays in July 2026

July 6 (Monday) – Banks will remain closed in Mizoram for MHIP Day.

July 9 (Thursday) – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya for Beh Deinkhlam.

July 16 (Thursday) – Banks will remain closed in Odisha, Uttarakhand and Manipur for Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra) and Harela.

July 17 (Friday) – Banks will remain closed in Meghalaya on the Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18 (Saturday) – Banks will remain closed in Sikkim for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22 (Wednesday) – Banks will remain closed in Tripura for Kharchi Puja.

Apart from these festival holidays, banks across the country will also remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays, as per RBI guidelines.

Although bank branches may remain closed on these dates, customers can continue using digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs and cash deposit machines without interruption.

Before visiting your bank branch, customers are advised to verify the holiday schedule in their respective state to avoid any inconvenience.