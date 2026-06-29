Peddi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ram Charan's Film Online

After becoming a huge success in theatres, Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is getting ready for its digital release. Fans who missed the film on the big screen will soon be able to watch it from home.

According to the latest reports, Peddi is expected to start streaming on Netflix from July 2, 2026. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about the OTT release date. The film is expected to be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama set in a rural backdrop. The story follows a determined young man who overcomes several challenges while chasing his dreams. The film combines sports, action, emotion, and family drama, making it an entertaining watch for audiences of all ages.

The movie features Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu in important roles. The film's music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the visuals and action sequences have received praise from audiences.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Peddi has performed exceptionally well at the box office and has emerged as one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year. With its OTT release expected soon, the film is likely to reach an even wider audience across different languages.