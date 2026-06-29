Kalki Director Nag Ashwin, Producer Priyanka Dutt Expecting Second Child

Acclaimed Tollywood filmmaker Nag Ashwin has shared joyful news with his fans, announcing that he and his wife, Priyanka Dutt, are expecting their second child.

Nag Ashwin and Priyanka Dutt got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2017. Interestingly, the couple named their son Rishi, after the lead character played by Vijay Deverakonda in Nag Ashwin's directorial debut, Yevade Subramanyam.

The filmmaker has now revealed that their family is set to grow once again, confirming that he is going to become a father for the second time. The announcement has been met with warm wishes from fans and members of the film industry, who have flooded social media with congratulatory messages.

Nag Ashwin, who recently earned nationwide acclaim for his blockbuster films, is currently busy with his upcoming projects while also preparing to welcome a new member into his family.