YSRCP MLC Alleges Murder Attempt, Blames AP Police for Negligence

YSRCP MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar questioned the conduct of the Tadepalli Circle Inspector after submitting a complaint with video evidence over the alleged attack on him near Undavalli on June 27. He accused the police of failing to act against the attackers and instead questioning the victims. He demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Speaking to the media after filing the complaint, Arun Kumar said he and other YSRCP leaders had gone to meet capital region farmers at their invitation. He alleged that TDP leaders and supporters attacked their team, pelted stones at his vehicle and attempted to assault them. He said the complaint included videos, photographs and other evidence, but the police showed a negligent attitude in receiving it.

Arun Kumar said the attack was carried out by TDP leaders and not by farmers. He alleged that TDP youth leader Rayapati Kiran threw stones at his car, while TDP mandal president Dasari Krishna physically attacked him. He said YSRCP was not against Amaravati but opposed corruption in the capital project.

He said the party would approach the Legislature Privileges Committee, the Human Rights Commission and the SC Commission over the incident. He also warned that if the police failed to register the complaint and act against the accused, they would pursue legal action through a private case.