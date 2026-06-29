Hyderabad Man Dies by Suicide; Family Alleges SIR Voter List Concerns

A 51-year-old cab driver from Hyderabad died by suicide after reportedly facing severe stress over issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The incident took place at his home in Bharat Nagar, Borabanda.

According to his family, the man was worried because his name could not be found in the 2002 voter list. They also said there were differences in the spelling of his name and date of birth in several official documents, which caused him great anxiety.

Family members said he had spent around ₹1.5 lakh to correct his documents and had been visiting different government offices for the past few weeks. They added that he feared his family, including his two children with intellectual disabilities, could lose access to welfare benefits if there were problems with the documents.

His wife said he had been under stress for several days. On Sunday morning, their son found him hanging inside their house and immediately alerted the family.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. Officials have not confirmed that the voter list issue directly caused the death, and the exact circumstances are being investigated.