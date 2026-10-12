Kerala Accident: Speeding Mini Cooper Kills Three Students Near Kochi Airport

Three students were killed after a speeding Mini Cooper crashed into their scooter near Cochin International Airport in Kerala's Ernakulam district on Sunday, October 11. Police suspect that the car was travelling at more than 120 kmph when the accident occurred.

The incident took place around 1:45 am on the airport road in Nedumbassery. According to reports, the car hit the scooter from behind, throwing all three riders onto the road. They were taken to nearby hospitals but later died from their injuries.

The victims were identified as Devika (21), from Wayanad, Gopika (22), from Palakkad, and Iyas (21), from Karnataka. The three friends worked at a handicrafts shop and were reportedly returning after visiting a tea shop near the airport.

Police Investigate Overspeeding

According to witness accounts cited by The Times of India, police suspect that the Mini Cooper was travelling at over 120 kmph. Some reports put the suspected speed at around 125 kmph, but the exact speed at the time of the collision remains under investigation.

Police are also examining videos allegedly showing the driver travelling at speeds of around 220 kmph on an earlier drive. Investigators are looking into whether these videos are relevant to the case.

Driver Taken Into Custody

The car was allegedly driven by 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev. Police took him into custody and registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Authorities are also investigating whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Blood and urine samples were collected for forensic testing to establish the facts.

The fatal accident has raised fresh concerns about reckless driving and road safety. Police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.