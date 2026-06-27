Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: How Did Siya Goyal Meet Chetan Chaudhary?

The investigation into the murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has revealed new details about how the two main accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, first came to know each other. According to the police, the two met through Siya's elder brother, Sahil Goyal, who regularly played cricket with Chetan. Siya often accompanied her brother to cricket matches, where she became acquainted with Chetan.

Police said Siya and Chetan later met again at a Diwali gathering hosted by a common friend in 2025. After reconnecting, they remained in regular contact and reportedly developed a close relationship. Investigators believe this relationship later became an important part of the murder case.

During the investigation, police examined call records and found that Siya and Chetan had exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls since January this year, with conversations lasting nearly 238 hours. Investigators believe these records could provide important clues about the planning of the alleged crime.

Police are also trying to recover deleted WhatsApp chats, Instagram messages, and other digital records from the accused's mobile phones. Forensic experts are working to restore the erased data to understand whether the conversations are linked to the alleged murder. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from a café in Pune where Siya and Chetan reportedly met a day before Ketan's death.

The Ketan Agarwal murder case has shocked the country because of the many twists that have emerged during the investigation. Police have said the probe is still underway, and more details are expected as they continue to examine digital evidence, witness statements, and other crucial information.