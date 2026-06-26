Video: Siya Goyal With BF Chetan at Pune Cafe Before Ketan's Murder

The investigation into the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has revealed new details about the alleged murder plot involving his fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary. Police have charged both with murder and criminal conspiracy, while the investigation continues.

According to investigators, Siya and Chetan allegedly met at a café in Pune on June 18 before travelling to Lohagad Fort. Police claim the two discussed the alleged plan and identified locations at the fort where Ketan could be pushed into a gorge.

Later that day, Siya reportedly took Ketan to Lohagad Fort for a trek, while Chetan followed them separately. Police allege that Ketan was pushed into the gorge from behind. After the incident, Siya reportedly informed Ketan's family that he had accidentally slipped during the trek.

Police Probe Earlier Attempts

Investigators believe the June 18 incident was not the first attempt. According to police, Siya had persuaded Ketan to visit Lohagad Fort several times in the weeks before his death.

Police allege that during a visit on June 14, Siya attempted to push Ketan from a cliff, but he survived by holding onto a bush. Investigators claim she later told him that she had pushed him after seeing a snake nearby, making it appear to be an accident.

CCTV Footage Strengthens Investigation

Police say CCTV footage played a key role in the investigation. Cameras reportedly captured a man wearing a hoodie and shorts following the couple around the fort. Officers found his clothing unusual because of the hot weather and began examining the footage in detail.

Investigators later compared the CCTV images with photographs and social media profiles linked to Chetan Chaudhary. Combined with information gathered by local police, this reportedly led to his detention.

Officials also examined mobile phone records, which allegedly showed that Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 2,000 calls over the past several months, with conversations lasting nearly 238 hours in total.

Wedding Plans and Alleged Motive

Ketan Agarwal was a director and chief marketing officer in his family's real estate business, Success Group. He got engaged to Siya Goyal in February, and the couple had planned to marry in November with a grand wedding in Udaipur.

Police believe Siya no longer wanted to continue with the marriage and that she and Chetan viewed Ketan as an obstacle to their relationship.

Investigators are also looking into an incident in which Ketan's passport reportedly went missing before a planned trip to Bali, forcing the couple to cancel their travel plans.

During questioning, police said Chetan claimed the couple did not elope because Siya did not want to cancel the engagement, believing it would bring embarrassment to her family.

Police continue to investigate the case, and the allegations against the accused remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Also read: Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Blackmailed by Her BF Chetan?