Ketan Agarwal Murder: Siya Goyal Blackmailed by Her BF Chetan?

The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal has uncovered several new angles. Police are now examining whether accused Chetan Chaudhary allegedly pressured Siya Goyal into becoming part of the murder conspiracy through blackmail and financial demands.

According to sources, investigators are checking whether Chetan threatened to reveal his relationship with Siya to Ketan Agarwal and both families if she refused to cooperate. Police are also analysing phone records, private chats and other digital evidence to determine whether Siya was forced to remain involved after an earlier failed attempt to kill Ketan.

Another key focus of the investigation is whether Chetan's original plan was to run away with Siya, but later changed after he became aware of the Agarwal family's wealth and social status. Investigators are trying to determine if financial gain became one of the motives behind the alleged crime.

Police are also reviewing Siya Goyal's bank accounts to find out if she transferred money to Chetan. Officials are investigating whether the money was used for travel, surveillance, clothing or other expenses linked to the alleged murder plot.

Investigators are also checking whether Chetan demanded money from Siya by threatening to expose their relationship and the earlier failed murder attempt. They are examining whether Siya promised financial support or regular payments after marrying into the Agarwal family.

Forensic experts are tracing recent cash withdrawals and financial transactions to determine whether any money was withdrawn before the alleged murder on June 18.

According to the investigation, Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were planning to marry in November. Reports say the families had booked a luxury palace in Jaipur and arranged private aircraft for wedding guests.

Police claim there was an earlier attempt to kill Ketan on June 14 at Lohagad Fort, but he survived after holding onto a bush. Investigators allege that Siya distracted him after the incident and later convinced him to return to the same location.

During the second visit, police allege that Siya and Chetan pushed Ketan into a gorge, leading to his death. Investigators also claim the accused had prepared an alternative backup plan in case the second attempt failed.

Initially, Ketan's death was believed to be an accidental fall during a visit to the fort. However, police said they became suspicious after observing Siya's behaviour following the incident. Further investigation led to the arrest of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

During a recent face-to-face interrogation, both accused reportedly blamed each other for planning the alleged murder. Police continue to investigate the case, and all allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra at Cannes: Stunning Photos