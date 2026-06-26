Hyderabad Weather Today: Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued

Hyderabad is likely to receive rain and thunderstorms on June 26, 2026, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for the city and several parts of Telangana. Heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are expected at isolated places during the day.

According to the weather department, continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic jams, and slow movement on busy roads. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers and stay indoors during thunderstorms.

The IMD has also warned that strong winds and lightning may accompany the rain in Hyderabad and nearby districts. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as roads could become slippery, while residents should stay away from trees, electric poles, and flooded areas during the rain.

The southwest monsoon has become active over Telangana, and weather experts expect rain to continue over the next few days. Temperatures are also likely to remain lower due to the cloudy weather and frequent showers.

Authorities have asked people to keep an eye on the latest weather updates and follow safety guidelines. Those living in low-lying areas should remain alert, as heavy rainfall may cause temporary flooding and disrupt normal life.