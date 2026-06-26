7 New Bullet Train Routes Approved: Hyd-Blr, Blr-Chennai, Pune-Hyd and More

The Central Government has approved seven new high-speed rail corridors as part of its plan to expand India's bullet train network. The project aims to improve connectivity between major cities, reduce travel time, and support economic growth across different regions.

The proposed corridors will connect important business, industrial and technology hubs, making long-distance travel faster and more convenient.

Major Routes Planned

Several cities in South India are included in the proposed high-speed rail network. The Bengaluru-Chennai bullet train is expected to complete the journey in around 73 minutes, compared to the current rail travel time of five to six hours.

The Hyderabad-Bengaluru route is expected to take about two hours and 10 minutes, while the Pune-Hyderabad corridor could reduce travel time to nearly two hours and eight minutes. The Mumbai-Pune bullet train is expected to cover the distance in just 48 minutes.

In North India, the proposed Delhi-Varanasi corridor is expected to reduce travel time to about three hours and 15 minutes. The Delhi-Patna journey could also become much faster, with an estimated travel time of around four hours and 41 minutes.

Seven Bullet Train Corridors

The proposed high-speed rail routes include:

Mumbai – Pune

Pune – Hyderabad

Hyderabad – Bengaluru

Hyderabad – Chennai

Chennai – Bengaluru

Delhi – Varanasi

Varanasi – Siliguri

These corridors are expected to improve travel between major commercial and industrial centres while boosting regional development.

Bihar to Benefit from Expansion

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Bihar is expected to gain significantly from the new high-speed rail plans. The proposed Delhi-Varanasi-Patna corridor is expected to make travel much faster between Bihar and the national capital.

He also said that more than 200 new train services may be introduced in Bihar over the next seven to eight years.

What Happens Next?

India's first bullet train project, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, is already under construction with Japanese Shinkansen technology.

Following the approval of the new corridors, the government will begin feasibility studies, land acquisition and funding arrangements before construction starts.

Once completed, the expanded bullet train network is expected to reduce pressure on roads and airports while offering faster and more comfortable travel across India.

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