IT Job Crisis: Layoffs Rise as Hiring Slows

The IT industry is going through a difficult period, with job cuts increasing and recruitment slowing across many companies. Professionals who once had multiple career opportunities are now facing long job searches, while fresh graduates and experienced employees alike are struggling to secure new positions.

The situation is especially challenging for IT professionals working in the United States on H-1B visas. Losing a job not only affects their income but also creates uncertainty about their immigration status. Since companies have become more cautious about hiring and sponsoring visas, many skilled workers are finding it harder to switch employers within the required time.

Back in India, the employment market has also become more competitive. Several IT companies have reduced hiring, delayed projects, or focused on cutting operational costs. As a result, professionals who lose their jobs often spend months searching for a suitable role instead of finding one quickly.

One software engineer recently shared her experience after unexpectedly losing a job that paid ₹1.5 lakh per month. She now spends her days applying for jobs and attending interviews, but opportunities have become limited. The uncertainty has made the job hunt emotionally and financially stressful.

Her family is also dealing with financial pressure. With children studying in school, monthly home loan payments, and regular household expenses, managing finances has become difficult. Adding to the challenge, her husband, who also works in the IT sector, is currently on the bench without an active project.

The industry looks very different compared to a few years ago. During the hiring boom, companies recruited employees in large numbers, and skilled professionals could easily switch jobs for higher salaries. That period of rapid expansion now appears to have slowed significantly.

Many laid-off software professionals are exploring alternative sources of income. Some have started working as drivers for ride-hailing platforms like Ola and Rapido, while others have taken up freelance work, delivery services, or launched small businesses to support their families.

Industry experts believe that artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the major reasons behind the changing job market. As companies automate routine tasks and improve productivity using AI, the demand for traditional IT roles is gradually declining.

Although technology will continue to create new career opportunities, experts say future hiring is likely to focus on specialized skills rather than mass recruitment. Professionals with expertise in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data engineering may continue to see demand, while conventional software roles could face increasing competition.

The IT sector remains a key contributor to India's economy, but the current slowdown is encouraging many professionals to upgrade their skills and explore new career paths in an evolving technology landscape.

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