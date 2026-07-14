Alia Bhatt Officially Joins Sohum Shah's Tumbbad 2

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has officially joined the cast of Tumbbad 2, the much-awaited sequel to the cult horror-fantasy film Tumbbad. The makers have confirmed her addition, making the upcoming film even more exciting for fans of the franchise.

According to the makers, Alia will shoot for around 20 days and play an important role in the film. She recently expressed her excitement about joining the Tumbbad universe, saying she is thrilled to be part of a franchise that has earned a special place among movie lovers.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 stars Sohum Shah in the lead role, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui also playing a key character. The sequel has already begun filming in Mumbai and promises to expand the dark mythology and folklore that made the first film a cult classic.

The makers have teased the sequel with the tagline "Pralay Aayega", hinting at a darker and more intense chapter in the Tumbbad universe. Fans are expecting the sequel to offer a bigger story, gripping visuals, and more mysteries surrounding the world of Hastar.

With Alia Bhatt joining the project alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tumbbad 2 has become one of the most anticipated horror films in Indian cinema. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the first teaser and more updates from the makers.