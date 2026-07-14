Darshan's The Devil OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Kannada actor Darshan's action thriller The Devil is finally set to make its digital debut after a long wait. The film, which was released in theatres while the actor was in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, is now arriving on an OTT platform nearly seven months after its theatrical release.

Starring Darshan and Rachana Rai, The Devil hit theatres in December 2025. Although fans expected the movie to arrive on OTT within a few weeks, the streaming release was delayed without any official announcement for several months.

The makers have now confirmed that The Devil will begin streaming on ZEE5 from July 17, 2026. However, the film will initially be available only in the Kannada language.

The story revolves around Rajasekhar, a Chief Minister who lands in prison after becoming involved in a criminal case. Before his imprisonment, he assigns an IAS officer the task of bringing back his son Dhanush, who is living in London. When Dhanush refuses to return, the officer finds a man named Krishna, who closely resembles him, and transforms him into Dhanush's lookalike.

The situation takes an unexpected turn with the return of a mysterious character known as The Devil, leading to a series of twists and action-packed events that drive the rest of the story.

Despite receiving an average response during its theatrical run, the film is expected to attract viewers on OTT, especially Darshan's fans who have been waiting for its digital release.