YS Jagan Off to Vizag to Meet Families of Missing Fishermen

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP supremoYS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, July 14, to console the families of fishermen who went missing in a recent boat accident.

During his visit, Jagan is scheduled to visit the fishermen's residential colony at Jabbarpet and meet the families of those who remain missing following the tragic mishap. He will also meet Kari Chinna, one of the fishermen who survived the accident after escaping a life-threatening situation.

Ahead of Jagan's arrival, Visakhapatnam Airport witnessed heightened security, with police imposing restrictions and preventing several YSRCP leaders and supporters from gathering at the airport. The police action triggered sharp criticism from the opposition party, which accused the authorities of acting at the behest of the ruling coalition government.

Former MLA Karanam Dharmasri questioned the government's actions, asking whether the administration was "afraid of Jagan's visit." He alleged that police had imposed unnecessary restrictions at the airport even though Jagan was only visiting to console the affected fishermen's families. Dharmasri further claimed that no representative of the government had visited the victims' families since the accident.

YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju also condemned the police arrangements, alleging that law enforcement officials were functioning like "servants of the coalition government." He described Jagan as one of the state's most popular leaders and asserted that people would continue to gather in large numbers despite the restrictions. According to him, the ruling coalition had become nervous over Jagan's visit to Visakhapatnam.

Gajuwaka constituency in-charge Tippala Devan Reddy echoed similar sentiments, warning that "every action will have a reaction." He alleged that if YSRCP leaders and supporters continued to face harassment, those responsible would have to face the consequences in the future. Stressing Jagan's popularity, he remarked, "Jagan means the people," and cautioned the police against what he termed "overaction."

Jagan's visit comes amid political tensions surrounding the handling of the boat accident and the opposition's allegations that the state government has failed to adequately support the affected fishermen's families. The YSRCP maintains that the visit is purely humanitarian, aimed at expressing solidarity with the grieving families and offering support to the survivor.