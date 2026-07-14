Jason Sanjay's Sigma May Be Postponed for Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Tamil superstar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is expected to hit theatres on July 24, 2026. The film recently completed its censor formalities, strengthening reports that the release date is almost finalized. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Meanwhile, industry reports suggest that Sigma, the directorial debut of Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, could be postponed to avoid a box office clash with his father's film.

Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, was earlier scheduled for a July 31, 2026 release. However, with Jana Nayagan arriving just a week earlier and carrying massive expectations, there is speculation that the makers are considering pushing the film to a later date.

If the reports prove true, it would mean Jason Sanjay has decided to give priority to his father's final film before entering the industry as a director.

Jason Sanjay had long been expected to follow Vijay's path as an actor, but he surprised everyone by choosing filmmaking instead. Sigma marks his debut as a director and has already created curiosity among movie lovers.

On the other hand, Jana Nayagan is said to be the remake of the Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. The film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead, while Mamitha Baiju plays an important role. It is directed by H. Vinoth and is widely believed to be Vijay's farewell film before his full-time political journey.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the postponement of Sigma, and fans are waiting for an announcement from the makers.

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