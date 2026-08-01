Jason Sanjay Ends Rift Rumours With Father CM Vijay

Rumours about a strained relationship between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and his son Jason Sanjay have been doing the rounds on social media for some time. The speculation started after Vijay's reported separation from his wife, Sangeeta, with some reports claiming that Jason had moved out and was no longer close to his father.

However, Jason Sanjay's recent comments have put an end to these rumours.

While promoting his debut directorial film Sigma, Jason was asked which Indian actor he would like to see sharing the screen with Hollywood action star Jason Statham. Without hesitation, he replied that he would love to see his father, Vijay, act alongside Statham.

Jason spoke warmly about his father and appeared happy while answering the question. His response has been widely seen as a clear sign that the father-son relationship remains strong.

The latest interaction has also cast doubt on the rumours suggesting a family rift. Many believe Jason's public praise for Vijay confirms that there are no differences between them.

Although Vijay is currently focused on leading the Tamil Nadu government and Jason is busy with his filmmaking career, their recent public interaction suggests that they continue to share a close bond despite ongoing speculation.