August 1 Bank Holiday or Not? Check Here

As a new month begins, many customers are wondering whether banks across India will remain open on Saturday, August 1, 2026. The answer is yes—banks will function normally tomorrow as it is the first Saturday of the month, not the second or fourth Saturday.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) banking holiday schedule, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are regular working days unless there is a state-specific holiday or a special notification.

Since August 1, 2026, falls on the first Saturday, there is no nationwide bank holiday. Customers can visit bank branches to complete transactions such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, account updates, and other banking services during normal business hours.

Digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, ATMs, and cash deposit machines, will also continue to operate as usual.

When Are Banks Closed on Saturdays?

Banks across India follow a fixed Saturday holiday schedule:

First Saturday – Open

Second Saturday – Closed

Third Saturday – Open

Fourth Saturday – Closed

Fifth Saturday – Open (if applicable)

Customers planning to visit their bank branch on August 1 can do so without any concerns, as banking operations will continue normally.

However, people are advised to check for any local or state-specific holidays that may apply to their region, as holiday schedules can vary depending on state government notifications.

In summary, August 1, 2026, is not a bank holiday in India. Since it is the first Saturday of the month, banks will remain open and provide regular banking services across the country.

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