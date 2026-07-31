August 1 Stock Market Holiday or not?

If you're planning to trade on Saturday, August 1, here's an important update. The Indian stock market will remain closed, as both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) do not conduct regular trading sessions on Saturdays and Sundays.

Since August 1 falls on a Saturday, equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will remain shut for the day. Trading will resume on Monday, August 3, following the weekend closure.

The closure is part of the stock exchanges' regular weekly holiday schedule and is not due to any festival, public holiday, or special occasion. Investors can use the weekend to review their portfolios, analyze market trends, and prepare their trading strategies for the upcoming week.

Apart from weekends, the Indian stock market also remains closed on officially notified exchange holidays announced by NSE and BSE at the beginning of every calendar year.

So, if you're wondering whether the stock market is open on August 1, the answer is no. Markets will remain closed because it is a Saturday, and normal trading will resume on Monday, August 3.