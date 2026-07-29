Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 29: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 29, 2026, 11:47 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices declined across India on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, giving some relief to buyers. According to Goodreturns, both 24K and 22K gold prices witnessed a drop, while silver prices also eased in major cities. Experts say global market movements and changes in investor sentiment are influencing the latest price trend.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

People planning to buy gold jewellery or invest in precious metals should check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly between jewellers due to GST and making charges.

Gold Price Today - July 29,2026:

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Pune

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Kerala

  • 24K – ₹1,43,640
  • 22K – ₹1,31,670

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,43,790
  • 22K – ₹1,31,820

Ahmedabad

  • 24K – ₹1,43,690
  • 22K – ₹1,31,720

Vadodara

  • 24K – ₹1,43,690
  • 22K – ₹1,31,720

Silver Price Today - July 29,2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,35,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000
  • Kerala – ₹2,35,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,35,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,35,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,35,000
  • Pune – ₹2,35,000
  • Ahmedabad – ₹2,35,000
  • Vadodara – ₹2,35,000

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