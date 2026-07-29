Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 29: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices declined across India on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, giving some relief to buyers. According to Goodreturns, both 24K and 22K gold prices witnessed a drop, while silver prices also eased in major cities. Experts say global market movements and changes in investor sentiment are influencing the latest price trend.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.31 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

People planning to buy gold jewellery or invest in precious metals should check the latest rates before making a purchase, as prices may vary slightly between jewellers due to GST and making charges.

Gold Price Today - July 29,2026:

Chennai

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Pune

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Kerala

24K – ₹1,43,640

22K – ₹1,31,670

Delhi

24K – ₹1,43,790

22K – ₹1,31,820

Ahmedabad

24K – ₹1,43,690

22K – ₹1,31,720

Vadodara

24K – ₹1,43,690

22K – ₹1,31,720

Silver Price Today - July 29,2026: