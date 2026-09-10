iPhone Prices Increased in India: Check New Prices of iPhone 17, Air and iPhone 16

Apple has increased the prices of several iPhone models in India following the launch of the new iPhone 18 Pro series. The price revision affects both newer and older iPhone models.

The company has revised the prices of the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e in the Indian market. This means customers will now have to pay more for several existing iPhone models.

iPhone 17 Series Price

The iPhone 17 lineup has received a price increase in India. Buyers looking to purchase the previous-generation models will now have to pay the revised prices.

iPhone Air Price

Apple has also increased the price of the iPhone Air. The model is part of Apple's latest iPhone lineup and is positioned as a thinner option for buyers.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e have also become more expensive following Apple's latest price revision. The changes apply to the models currently available in Apple's India lineup.

iPhone 18 Pro Also Gets New Pricing

In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for 256GB. The iPhone 18 Pro is priced at ₹1,89,900 for 512GB, ₹2,39,900 for 1TB and ₹3,14,900 for 2TB. The iPhone 18 Pro Max costs ₹2,04,900 for 512GB, ₹2,54,900 for 1TB and ₹3,29,900 for 2TB. Apple says pre-orders in India will begin on September 12, with sales starting September 18.