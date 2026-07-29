Varun Tej Reveals Challenge of Speaking Korean in KOKA

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 7. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film features Ritika Naik as the female lead, while comedian Satya plays an important role.

Since much of the story takes place in South Korea, the actor had to perform several scenes in the Korean language. While speaking in the Rayalaseema dialect came naturally to him because of his familiarity with the accent, learning Korean proved to be a completely different experience.

Speaking about the challenge, Varun Tej revealed that memorising Korean dialogues was one of the toughest parts of filming. He explained that he spent long hours practising the lines and sometimes became so focused on remembering the words that it affected his performance. Since he did not understand the language, delivering the dialogues naturally required extra effort.

To make the film more engaging for Telugu audiences, the team came up with a creative solution. Instead of using lengthy Korean conversations that viewers might find difficult to follow, the dialogues were presented in a style that sounded Korean while remaining easy for Telugu-speaking audiences to understand.

Satya praised Varun Tej for developing this idea, saying it helped overcome a major challenge. He added that relying only on subtitles could reduce audience engagement, so this "Telugufied Korean" approach made the scenes more entertaining without losing the Korean feel.

The makers believe this unique dialogue style will become one of the biggest highlights of Korean Kanakaraju, helping audiences enjoy the film's international setting while staying connected to its humour and storytelling.

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