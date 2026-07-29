Jana Nayagan Nears ₹250 Crore at Worldwide Box Office

Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, has emerged as a major success at the box office, overcoming several challenges that surrounded its release. Despite facing criticism before its theatrical debut, the film has managed to attract large crowds and deliver impressive collections worldwide.

Before its release, the movie faced multiple hurdles. Since it was promoted as a remake, many fans questioned whether it would meet expectations. The film also dealt with release delays, an online leak ahead of its premiere, and mixed reactions to its promotional content, leading many to predict a disappointing box office performance.

However, those concerns have had little impact on the film's commercial run. Vijay's loyal fan base turned out in huge numbers, giving the film a strong opening in theatres.

The movie performed exceptionally well during its opening weekend and has continued to maintain a steady flow of audiences on weekdays. Trade analysts believe this consistent performance is helping the film sustain its momentum.

According to trade estimates, Jana Nayagan has earned around ₹245 crore worldwide so far. With collections continuing to grow, the film is expected to cross the ₹250 crore milestone shortly.

The latest performance once again highlights Vijay's popularity at the box office, with the film continuing to draw audiences despite the challenges it faced before release.