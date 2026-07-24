Jana Nayagan Box Office Day 1: Vijay's Film Crosses ₹78 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has made a strong start at the box office, earning more than ₹78 crore worldwide on its opening day. The impressive collection has given the film one of the biggest openings of the year and reflects the massive excitement among Vijay's fans.

According to early trade estimates, the film collected around ₹48.27 crore gross in India, while the overseas market contributed nearly ₹30 crore, taking the total worldwide collection to ₹78.27 crore on Day 1.

Released on July 23, Jana Nayagan attracted huge crowds, especially in Tamil Nadu, where theatres witnessed high occupancy throughout the day. The film recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of over 68%, with strong turnout during the morning and night shows.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the emotional significance of the film as Vijay's final movie before focusing on politics has helped draw audiences to theatres. Fans celebrated the release with special shows, celebrations, and packed cinema halls across several regions.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in key roles. Trade analysts are now watching closely to see if Jana Nayagan can cross the ₹100 crore worldwide mark within its first weekend and continue its strong box office run.