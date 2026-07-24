Hyderabad Schools Holiday Today Due to Bandh; July 24

Several schools and colleges in Hyderabad remained closed on Friday, July 24, following a statewide bandh call by student organisations protesting issues related to the education sector and recent developments involving student demonstrations.

Educational institutions informed parents and students about the closure late on Thursday night through official communication channels, while scheduled examinations were also postponed.

Schools Inform Parents About Holiday

Many private and government educational institutions sent notifications through WhatsApp groups and other official platforms, confirming that classes would not be held on Friday.

Along with the holiday announcement, schools also informed students that examinations planned for the day would be conducted on a later date. Revised exam schedules are expected to be announced separately by the respective institutions.

Bandh Call by Student Organisations

The education bandh was called by the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in Telangana along with several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Progressive Democratic Students' Union (PDSU) and other student groups.

The organisations said the protest was organised to express solidarity with students participating in demonstrations across the country and to raise concerns over recent developments in the education sector.

Educational Institutions Take Precautionary Step

With demonstrations expected in different parts of Telangana, several schools and colleges decided to suspend academic activities for the day as a precautionary measure.

Parents and students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective institutions for updates regarding rescheduled examinations and the reopening of regular classes.

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