Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast on July 24

Social activist Sonam Wangchuk has called off his hunger strike after receiving written assurances from the Central government regarding key demands linked to the NEET controversy. His decision came after discussions with senior Union Ministers, marking a significant development in the ongoing protests over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

Fast Ends Following Government Commitments

According to leaders associated with the protest, Wangchuk ended his fast after the government agreed to address several concerns raised during the agitation.

One of the assurances reportedly states that cases registered against students participating in the protests will be withdrawn, provided they were not involved in any violent incidents.

The government has also reportedly agreed to examine the issue of compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly lost their lives in connection with the examination controversy.

Prime Minister Addresses NEET Concerns

On the same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message addressing concerns surrounding the alleged NEET paper leak.

The Prime Minister stated that question paper leaks seriously affect the future of students and their families. He also said the government had taken strict action by arresting those allegedly responsible and initiating legal proceedings against them.

According to the statement, the Centre remains committed to protecting the integrity of competitive examinations.

Meeting Between Government and Student Representatives Expected

Meanwhile, discussions between government representatives and members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are expected to take place on July 24.

The meeting is likely to focus on the ongoing protests and possible measures to address the demands raised by students and activists. However, the venue of the meeting has not yet been officially disclosed.

Protests Continue to Draw Attention

The NEET issue has triggered widespread protests in several parts of the country, with student organisations demanding greater transparency in the examination process and stronger accountability from authorities.

While Sonam Wangchuk has ended his fast, discussions over education reforms and examination-related concerns are expected to continue in the coming days.

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