Nagabandham OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

The Telugu fantasy adventure film Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure is all set for its digital premiere just three weeks after its theatrical release. The movie hit cinemas on July 3, 2026, and will now begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 24, 2026.

Despite creating strong buzz before its release, Nagabandham failed to perform as expected at the box office. The film, made on a large budget, could not attract enough audiences during its theatrical run. The makers are now hoping the OTT release will help the movie reach a wider audience.

The film stars Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, and Iswarya Menon in the lead roles. It also features Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar, Daksha Nagarkar, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in important roles. The movie is directed by Abhishek Nama.

According to the latest update, Nagabandham will be available on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. There is currently no official announcement regarding the Hindi version's streaming date.

With its mix of mythology, adventure, and fantasy, the film now gets a second chance to impress viewers on OTT. Fans who missed watching Nagabandham in theatres can stream it from July 24 on Amazon Prime Video.