Guru Purnima 2026: Date, Significance and Rituals

Guru Purnima is one of the most important spiritual festivals celebrated across India to express gratitude towards teachers, mentors, and spiritual guides. The festival falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu month of Ashadha and honours those who guide people towards knowledge, wisdom, and self-realisation.

In 2026, Guru Purnima will be observed on Wednesday, July 29. The day is celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains, each following their own traditions while paying respect to their gurus and spiritual leaders.

Guru Purnima 2026 Date and Purnima Timings

Festival Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Purnima Tithi Begins: 6:18 PM on Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends: 8:05 PM on Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Devotees usually perform Guru Puja and other religious rituals during the Purnima Tithi according to local customs.

Why is Guru Purnima Celebrated?

Guru Purnima is dedicated to honouring teachers who inspire, educate, and guide people throughout life. In Indian culture, a guru is regarded as someone who removes ignorance and leads individuals towards wisdom and spiritual growth.

The day is observed to express respect and gratitude to teachers, parents, mentors, and spiritual masters who have played an important role in shaping a person's life.

Importance of Guru Purnima in Hinduism

The festival is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Maharishi Veda Vyasa, one of the greatest sages in Indian history.

Veda Vyasa is credited with compiling the four Vedas and composing the Mahabharata. His contribution to Hindu scriptures has made Guru Purnima a special occasion for remembering his teachings and honouring the guru-disciple tradition.

Connection Between Guru Purnima and Lord Shiva

Many spiritual traditions believe that Lord Shiva became the Adi Guru, or the first teacher, on this day.

According to ancient beliefs, Lord Shiva shared the knowledge of yoga with the Saptarishis (Seven Sages), who later spread these teachings across the world. Because of this, Guru Purnima is considered highly significant among followers of yoga and spiritual practices.

Importance of Guru Purnima in Buddhism

For Buddhists, Guru Purnima marks the occasion when Gautama Buddha delivered his first sermon after attaining enlightenment.

The sermon, delivered at Sarnath, laid the foundation for Buddhist teachings. Followers observe the day through meditation, prayers, and reflection on Buddha's teachings.

Guru Purnima in Jainism

Guru Purnima also holds importance in Jainism. The festival is associated with the teachings of Lord Mahavira and highlights the value of learning from spiritual teachers.

Jain devotees offer prayers and seek blessings from their gurus while reflecting on the principles of truth, discipline, and non-violence.

Guru Purnima Rituals and Puja Vidhi

Devotees celebrate Guru Purnima through various religious and spiritual activities, including:

Offering flowers and prayers to gurus and teachers

Performing Guru Puja at homes, temples, and ashrams

Seeking blessings from elders and mentors

Reading religious scriptures and sacred texts

Chanting devotional prayers and mantras

Practising meditation and self-reflection

Participating in spiritual discourses and temple ceremonies

Many devotees also visit ashrams and spiritual centres to attend special events organised on the occasion.

Do Devotees Observe a Fast on Guru Purnima?

Many people observe a fast on Guru Purnima as a symbol of devotion and self-discipline.

Fasting practices differ across regions and families. Some devotees consume only fruits, milk, curd, and light vegetarian food, while others avoid grains and heavy meals until completing the evening prayers.

Traditional Foods Prepared on Guru Purnima

Special vegetarian dishes are prepared in many households as offerings to deities and gurus.

Popular festive foods include:

Khichdi

Puri

Halwa

Kheer

Seasonal sweets

Other regional vegetarian delicacies

The celebrations focus on spirituality, gratitude, and simplicity rather than elaborate feasting.

Guru Purnima Mantra

One of the most widely recited mantras on Guru Purnima is:

"Guru Brahma, Guru Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwara; Guru Sakshat Param Brahma, Tasmai Shri Gurave Namah."

The mantra expresses deep respect for the guru, who is regarded as the source of wisdom, knowledge, and spiritual enlightenment.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is more than just a religious festival. It is a day to acknowledge the invaluable role of teachers, mentors, parents, and spiritual guides in shaping one's life. The occasion reminds people to remain grateful for the wisdom they receive and to continue their journey of learning with humility and dedication.

Also read: Sonam Wangchuk Ends 26-Day Fast on July 24