Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 24: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices witnessed a decline on July 24, 2026, after remaining at record highs over the past few days. The correction in international bullion prices and profit booking by investors led to a fall in domestic gold rates. Silver prices also eased in several cities, offering some relief to jewellery buyers and investors.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

Market experts say gold continues to remain at historically high levels despite today's decline. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery are advised to check the latest city-wise prices before making their purchase, as rates vary depending on location, making charges, and GST.

Gold Prices Today - July 24,2026:

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Vijayawada

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Visakhapatnam

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Chennai

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,44,330

22K – ₹1,32,300

Delhi

24K – ₹1,44,480

22K – ₹1,32,450

Silver Prices Today - July 24,2026: