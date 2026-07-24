NEET Protest Continues in Telangana on July 24

The protests over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak gathered momentum across Telangana on Friday, July 24, with student organisations continuing demonstrations, observing an education bandh, and demanding reforms to the country's medical entrance examination system.

The agitation also included an indefinite hunger strike by students at Satavahana University, while political organisations extended their support to the ongoing protests.

Students Continue Hunger Strike at Satavahana University

Five students from Satavahana University in Karimnagar remained on an indefinite hunger strike after launching their protest on July 23. They are demanding action against officials over the alleged police crackdown on NEET protesters at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The students also called for compensation for families of candidates who reportedly lost their lives following the NEET paper leak controversy.

Demand for Changes to the NEET System

Along with seeking accountability, the protesters demanded reforms to the medical entrance examination process.

Some student groups urged the government to replace NEET with state-level medical entrance examinations. Others suggested making the National Testing Agency (NTA) an independent organisation with greater autonomy to improve transparency and accountability in conducting national-level exams.

Youth Congress Criticises Police Action

The Telangana Youth Congress also criticised the alleged police action against students during the protests at Jantar Mantar.

Youth Congress leaders accused the authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations and demanded accountability for the alleged use of force against students. They also reiterated their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Education Bandh Impacts Institutions

Several student organisations observed a statewide education bandh across Telangana in protest against the alleged NEET irregularities.

The bandh affected schools, colleges, and universities in different districts. Some educational institutions postponed examinations scheduled for the day, while students participated in demonstrations and awareness campaigns.

Political Support for the Protests

The issue has also drawn political attention, with both the Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announcing separate protest programmes in Hyderabad.

With student groups continuing their demonstrations and hunger strike, the demand for reforms in the NEET examination system and action over the alleged paper leak remains a major issue across Telangana.

Also read: Guru Purnima 2026: Date, Significance and Rituals